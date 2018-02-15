Army to hand over 3 FOBs to Railways on February 20

The Army has finished erecting the bridges. According to senior officials, work on staircases and shades remain. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran/File) The Army has finished erecting the bridges. According to senior officials, work on staircases and shades remain. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran/File)

THE three railway foot overbridges being constructed by the military engineering group, Bombay Sappers, at Elphinstone Road, Currey Road and Ambivali stations, will be handed over to the suburban railways on February 20, senior officials said. The bridges will also be inspected by a Bombay Sappers team from Pune on February 21.

The Army has finished erecting the bridges at Ambivali and Elphinstone Road. According to senior Army officials, work on the staircases and the shades remain. “The bridge at Ambivali railway station is ready. We are yet to construct a part of covering shade and staircases on Elphinstone Road and Currey Road station bridges. This will be done in the next five days,” a senior Army official said.

The Army was expected to complete the work on Elphinstone Road station bridge by February 15. “Eighty-five per cent of our work is complete. We are just giving finishing touches. We are also completing the electrical work of providing lighting on the bridges. This should not take time,” an official added. Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat is expected to be present at the inauguration of the bridges.

An official inauguration ceremony will be conducted in the presence of Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. “The bridges would be ready for use whenever we hand them over to the railways. It is upon them to decide when they commission them,” the official said.

