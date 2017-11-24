Army begins work on FOB at Elphinstone Road

Bombay Sappers personnel put up a fence to demarcate the area of work. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty ) Bombay Sappers personnel put up a fence to demarcate the area of work. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty )

MORE THAN two weeks after Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the Army would construct three foot overbridges at three different railway stations in the city, the latter commenced the preparation work at the site Thursday. Senior railway officials said the work included setting up the area and stabling the required material at the site. The Army will make one bridge between Parel and Elphinstone Road stations, one at Currey Road and one at the Ambivali station. On Thursday, designs for the three bridges were submitted to the Railways. The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Central Circle, had given his sanction to the construction of three bridges under Central Railway jurisdiction. This ensured the Army could begin with development work at the site.

Goyal tweeted on Thursday: “Railways puts Mumbai’s FOB work on fast track. The Army has started the construction work on foot-over bridge at Elphinstone Road railway station in Mumbai.” Senior railway officials confirmed that a 15-strong battalion from the Bombay Engineering Group and Company (BEG and C) or Bombay Sappers as they are referred to, were at the station site Thursday. They erected a fence around the railway tracks to demarcate the area of work. “The Army was taking due measurements to ensure their area of work is demarcated. As Parel terminus is going to be developed at the site, the Army with Railways were demarcating the site to avoid any infringement,” said an Army official.

“We have only put up a fence today. In the coming days, more men will join us and we will also have some labourers working with us,” said another official. The soldiers were trained at the Heavy Bridging Training Centre (HBTC) at Marve in Malad for erecting such bridges. “It is a very different experience because we have never before constructed bridges along railway lines. It is going to be a challenge to construct a bridge while trains are running. We have crossed these lines at least 15 to 20 times in one day and that itself is quite a task,” added another member from the uniformed Bombay Sappers.

Senior officials from the Army and the Railways confirmed the major work was carried out in the morning hours of the day. As suburban rail traffic cannot be affected in the day hours, work had to be suspended. Major construction material including the heavy cranes, different portions of ‘Bailey’ bridges and drilling machines have been brought to the respective station area since Wednesday.

“We started with our preparatory work today. We now await a complete study of the designs submitted to the Railways by the Army. This will take another day or two to be deliberated upon for suggestions or reviews. While we aim to start the construction work by this Saturday, this could get extended to coming Monday, if another round of review of the designs is needed,” said a senior Army official.

The Army aims to complete the work by January 31, 2018. While the bridge at Parel station would be 70 metres long, the ones at Currey Road and Ambivali would be 30 metres and 20 metres in length, respectively.

