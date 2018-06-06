Armaan Kohli booked for ‘assaulting’ girlfriend

Armaan Kohli Armaan Kohli

Actor Armaan Kohli was booked on Sunday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend inside their home in Santacruz. The incident allegedly took place in an apartment in Santacruz where Kohli (47) lives with fashion stylist Neeru Randhawa.

The police said between 4.30 pm and 5 pm, the duo got into an argument, during which Kohli pushed Randhawa down a flight of stairs and then grabbed her by the hair and banged her head on the floor. Randhawa, the police said, managed to escape from the apartment and asked her driver to take her to the nearest hospital. Doctors at the hospital informed the police after Randhawa narrated how she had suffered the injuries.

Officers from Santacruz police station then went to the hospital to record Randhawa’s statement. Shantanu Pawar, senior inspector, Santacruz police station, said a case under under IPC has been filed against Kohli for voluntarily causing hurt, voluntarily causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation. “We are searching the accused,” said Pawar.

Kohli, the son of filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, was last seen in the Bollywood film Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and also featured in the seventh season of Bigg Boss, the television reality show.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App