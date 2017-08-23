Architects, engineers to self-certify low-risk constructions across Maharashtra

Representational Image Representational Image

Registered architects and professional engineers will soon be allowed to grant all permits and approvals for bungalow constructions and ground plus one buildings across Maharashtra. In a step against red-tape in granting building approvals, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday issued directives to all municipalities across the state to permit a self-certification system for building construction work that has been categorised in the low-risk and moderate-risk category.

While the government has plans to eventually extend the self-certification system for all building approvals, only vacant plots where the proposed construction activity is limited to ground-level or ground plus one structures have been extended the allowance for now. Additionally the plot size has to be within 200 square metres, said officials. According to orders issued by the CM-led Urban Development department, the civic engineers won’t conduct any site inspection at any stage of construction.

“The entire inspection up to issuance of the occupation certificate will be carried out by the project architect or the licensed surveyor,” an official said. The chief minister has first introduced the new system of approvals for buildings falling in these categories in the Mumbai municipality in May this year. It has now been extended to all the other municipalities in the state. The government’s plan is to rationalise and cut red tape in issuance of building permits.

A World Bank report in 2014 had found that it took 27 steps and 162 days to obtain a construction permit in Mumbai. It had added that the cost of obtained a construction permit in the commercial capital made up for nearly 47 per cent of the total project cost.

The World Bank has rated the country’s ease in obtaining construction permit at a lowly 185 out of a possible 187. Besides simplifying the regulatory process, it will shift the risk, responsibility, and liability on the design sector (architects), said a senior official.

