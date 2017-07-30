Appoint head for Dongri children’s home, Bombay HC tells Maharashtra govt

THE BOMBAY High Court recently expressed displeasure over the state government’s failure to appoint a chief officer and fill up other vacancies at the Children’s Aid Society, which runs the children’s home in Umerkhadi, Dongri.

A division bench of Justice R M Savant and Justice Sadhana Jadhav was hearing several writ petitions and a suo motu public interest litigation on the poor infrastructure and facilities at the observation home in Umerkhadi.

In 2015, the court had taken suo motu cognisance of two letters about the “crumbling” Dongri home. It had directed the government to shift the children from Umerkhadi building and reconstruct the home at the earliest. While Maharashtra home minister is the ex-officio president of the society, it has been functioning without a permanent chief officer for several years.

An affidavit filed by the deputy secretary of the women and child development department read: “Out of 235 posts, 177 posts are filled. Around 58 posts are vacant, of which 18 have been filled on a combined honorarium basis.”

The bench said: “We are aghast to know that even though these are sanctioned posts, they are being filled on a contract or honorarium basis. Fill these vacancies immediately, and do not appoint political leaders to these posts. Ensure that you appoint experts, or such persons who have had experience in the fields of social and child welfare.” The matter is likely to come up for hearing in three weeks.

The court also directed the government to inform it about the progress made in terms of the renovation undertaken at the home at Umerkhadi in Dongri, asking it to set a deadline for completion of the work.

The court also sought a list of the number of children who have enrolled for courses offered at the Industrial Training Centre in Mankhurd. The centre was constituted following a previous court order to provide vocational training to juveniles living in the children’s homes, observation centres and remand homes.

