Anti Narcotics Cell recovers LSD worth Rs 70 Lakh, 5 held

THE KANDIVLI branch of the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) Tuesday night arrested five persons and recovered psychotropic drugs worth Rs 70 lakh.

The ANC recovered 1,400 LSD dots from the the five accused. Arbaaz Taj Mohammad Khan (20) and his elder brother Farhaan Ali Khan (26) are said to be the main accused in the case.

According to officers, the former, a resident of Lokhandwala, ran a drug operation along with his brother, a resident of Veera Desai Road. The elder brother was also involved in a car dealership and real estate business.

The other three accused were identified as Adamya Samir Modi (22), a resident of Charkop, Chirag Mahaveer Jain (24), a resident of J B Nagar in Andheri and Lakshman alias Nikhil Rajan, (24), who lives in Mulund. All five were arrested around 11.30 pm Tuesday.

The ANC believes the LSD, being an exotic drug, was brought into Mumbai from outside. “We acted on a specific input about LSD tablets. We arrested one accused first and his questioning, along with further probe, led to the arrest of the other four,” said an officer.

Adamya Samir Modi claimed to be an associate producer at a television channel, while Jain was a third year B Com student and Rajan worked as a hardware engineer. All the accused have been remanded in police custody till April 3 and have been booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

