Anti Corruption Bureau books two Navy officers in ‘fraud’ case

According to sources, the Ratnagiri unit of the ACB started working on the case after receiving source- based information. During the probe, they also intimated the Navy about the alleged wrongdoing. (Represenatational Image) According to sources, the Ratnagiri unit of the ACB started working on the case after receiving source- based information. During the probe, they also intimated the Navy about the alleged wrongdoing. (Represenatational Image)

TWO NAVAL officers, including a Commandant, have been booked by the State Anti Corruption Bureau for causing losses to the exchequer by allegedly claiming fake bills while arranging outdoor activities for NCC cadets at the Navy base in Ratnagiri.

According to an ACB press release, Vidhesh Undheere, the NCC Commandant at Ratnagiri, along with Ashish Kumar, a junior officer at the Ratnagiri base, allegedly submitted forged bills and pocketed the money reimbursed.

“Navy arranges activities for cadets like boating, jet-skiing and other outdoor sports for which the cadets are taken to different locations. Undheere was the Commandant and assigned the task of submitting bills to the Navy for expenses incurred on these activities. However, in many cases, we found that not only was the cost augmented, the activity was never undertaken. Fake bills were prepared, submitted and claimed by the duo,” said a senior official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

According to sources, the Ratnagiri unit of the ACB started working on the case after receiving source- based information. During the probe, they also intimated the Navy about the alleged wrongdoing. The duo have been booked under section 13 (1) (d) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and sections 465 (forgery), 437 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said the release. Navy officials were not available for a comment.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App