Antarchakshu 2017 to focus on autism, learning disabilities

Aiming to sensitise people, ‘Antarchakshu — The Eye Within’, an annual event organised by the Xavier’s Resource Centre for the Visually Challenged (XRCVC), St Xavier’s College, will focus on autism and learning disabilities this year. “As in previous years, Antarchakshu will continue to aim at bridging the awareness gap concerning blindness. We have on offer some new exercises and even this year, there is a fully functional accessible ATM to help break barriers…, but this is just one part. We are focusing more on the human interface rather than technology. As an academic institution, we advocate inclusive education and we aim at sensitising people on these subjects,” said Sam Taraporewala, director, XRCVC.

Antarchakshu 2017 will be held on September 18-19 at the St Xavier’s College hall. This year, the XRCVC aims to create awareness about the everyday aspects of life of those who are visually challenged, along with autism and learning disability. “By focusing on areas concerning education, financial services and employment opportunities, we realise the shortcomings of our systems, which are often taken for granted. It is high time we focus on and promote inclusive education, at least around us,” said Taraporewala.

“Our tagline is loud and clear. ‘What stops you from promoting inclusion in your immediate surroundings.our campus survey says fear of offending students with disabilities.’ We will create awareness among participants on the need for inclusive education,” said a student organising the event.

“Every year through education, we seek to explore the various techniques used by visually challenged students especially while studying Mathematics and Science. We also focus on the availability of printed resources in this context as also the challenges related to faulty examination rules and guidelines. The participants will learn more about the educational methods of the visually impaired,” said the student.

The two-day event will include exercises and events such as a treasure hunt, Braille reading and photography.

