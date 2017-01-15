Another tigress found dead in Nagpur

A TIGER death was reported on the second successive day on Saturday in Nagpur district. A full-grown tigress was found dead in Paoni range on the border of Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) core area by the forest department staff. While the exact cause of death would be ascertained after post-mortem, officials perceive it to be a natural death.

“It has been discovered within 24 hours of mortality. All body parts are intact,” said PTR Field Director Srinivas Reddy. A full-grown tigress was found electrocuted on Friday along with two sambhars.