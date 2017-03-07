Another hospital under NPPA lens for ‘overpriced’ stents

Another hospital in Mumbai has come under the scanner of the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) for “overcharging” coronary stents after a patient complained with the regulatory body on Monday. This is the third such case to come up in a fortnight in Mumbai. Previously, complaints were filed against KEM and Lilavati hospital for overpricing of stents used in heart surgeries. However, state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared both the hospitals of the charges. The NPPA now awaits a copy of the hospital bill from Bhaktivedanta hospital, located on Mira Road.

According to FDA Commissioner Dr Harshdeep Kamble, the complaint is yet to be forwarded to the state for probe. “We expect to receive details of the complaint by Tuesday,” he said.

Officials of Bhaktivedanta hospital could not be reached for comments.

The NPPA had last month slashed prices of coronary stents by up to 85 per cent, capping them at Rs 7,260 for bare metal ones and Rs 29,600 for the drug eluting variety. The regulator has since then taken a number of steps to ensure there is no stent shortage in hospitals for patients and asked manufacturers for a weekly report. All state health secretaries have been notified to monitor hospitals for compliance with price cap.

“We checked bills and charges of stents applied by Lilavati and KEM hospital. There does not seem to be a case of overcharging the patients as far as coronary stents are concerned,” Kamble said.