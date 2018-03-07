Animal Angels Foundation: Psychologists team up with dogs for animal-assisted therapy

Animal Angels Foundation’s Radhika Nair at her residence in Juhu. Kevin DSouza Animal Angels Foundation’s Radhika Nair at her residence in Juhu. Kevin DSouza

While doing their Masters in Clinical Psychology, Radhika Nair and Rohini Fernandez interned at psychiatric wards and saw that patients relaxed at the mention of animals. The two then decided to combine their love for animals and their experience in clinical psychology to become full-time practitioners of animal-assisted therapy (AAT). With Nair’s golden retriever, Angel, they embarked on a mission to let animals assist human recovery. The team now includes four psychologists and 20 dogs.

The Animal Angels Foundation they started in 2005 specialises in AAT — an alternative therapy used in conjunction with other conventional ones, like occupational therapy, usually for children — using dogs. “In occupational therapy, for example, children often walk wearing leg braces. Our dogs allow us to repackage a painful exercise as a fun dog-walking exercise. A child undergoing AAT with us gets encouraged with the dog’s positive responses like its tail-wagging and the constant attention it provides,” said Nair.

She added that children, especially those on the pervasive development disorder spectrum (PDD), respond best to AAT. “Generally, children regard dogs as peers. They attribute human emotions and behaviour to them and they confide in them. Many show improved eye-contact, speech and social skills. Some have pulled their peers by the hand to initiate play and involved themselves in games on their own,” Nair said. Finding people and institutions in Mumbai willing to use their services was also difficult initially, said Nair.

“We approached private individuals, schools and mental health institutions, but the idea was met with apprehension and derision. ‘How could a dog help in areas where trained psychologists struggled?’, we were asked,” she recalled.

It was only when ‘Skills and Ability’, a school in Nerul, run by the Indian Council for Mental Health, allowed a pilot study, that they began their work in the city. Today, Nair’s team works with child victims of sexual abuse, children of commercial sex workers, children in conflict with the law at the Dongri Observation Home, who struggle with emotional and behavioral issues, as well as dementia patients and stressed call-centre workers.

In December 2017, Fernandez left the team, while Nair remained at its helm with her labrador, Oliver. Her group now includes four psychologists and 20 dogs, across 14 schools and two mental health institutions in Mumbai. Usually, Nair and her staff make two visits a day to a school or an institution, after which they take private clients – usually visiting them at their homes through appointments. The AAT sessions cost between Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 per session for private clients and about Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per session for NGOs.

The dogs are selected by a via a thorough screening process and are specially trained for AAT. “The dogs are selected by their age, approximate location to school and temperament. We ourselves begin training at seven to eight months, when they reach a certain level of maturity, and only work until they are able,” Nair said.

“The applications of AAT are seemingly endless. The success of AAT lies in the willingness of people to interact with the dogs, and the dogs’ ability to address core issues like anxiety, sensory issues, and so on, in subtle, playful ways,” she added.

