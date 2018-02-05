Anganwadi workers: Finance department objects to ‘two increments’

There are a total 2.07 lakh anaganwadi workers and helpers in the state. (Representational Image) There are a total 2.07 lakh anaganwadi workers and helpers in the state. (Representational Image)

The state finance department has raised objections to giving two increments to anganwadi workers and helpers, saying only one increment should be given from April 2018. The department suggested that the women and child development (WCD) department may have misunderstood the meaning of the promises made to anganwadi workers. It has refused to raise the ‘Bhau Beej’ bonus amount from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for the workers from 2017-18. Sources said the finance department noted its objections in the file sent to it by WCD for its approval. The state cabinet had approved the proposal in December.

In October 2017, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had promised to increase the honorarium of anganwadi workers and helpers by Rs 1,500, Rs 1,250 and Rs 1,000 from the same month onwards. He had promised a five per cent hike in honorarium based on seniority from April 2018.

The promises were made after anganwadi workers went on strike for 26 days last year. There are a total 2.07 lakh anaganwadi workers and helpers in the state. But the finance department raised objections when it received the file. “The department has wrongly shown five per cent increase twice. Once from October 2017 and again from April 2018. This should be corrected,” said an official. The department said the five per cent increase from October 1, 2017 should be given from April 1, 2018. This is what was meant by “only one increase based on seniority”, said the official.

The department also rejected the WCD’s move of increasing the ‘Bhau Beej’ amount from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 from 2017-18, stating that the issue was not discussed in the meeting with the CM. If it all the ‘Bhau Beej’ bonus has to be increased, it should be done from 2018-19, sources said. “The minutes of the meetings of the CM with the union were prepared and sent to him for approval. It could not be approved as he asked us to submit the proposal to the cabinet,” said an official from the WCD. “After the finance department raised certain objections, we have clarified over the issues. Now, the file has been sent to the WCD minister and CM for their approval,” said Vinita Singal, secretary of the WCD.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App