‘Anganwadi strike to continue, workers mistrust govt for loan waiver flip-flops’

Seeking a concrete solution to their problems, the Maharashtra State Anganwadi Workers’ Action Committee said their strike would continue as the workers completely mistrust the state government owing to its flip-flops in the farm loan waiver scheme. Meanwhile, the state government has asked the zilla parishad officials to use their offices to get people for providing services.

The Committee said the state government had announced the farm loan waiver for all and then it added certain conditions to exclude people from it. “These anganwadi workers are also daughters of the farmers. So, they have no trust in the government and think that it may increase restrictions to keep them out of it,” said MA Patil of the committee.

Since Monday, anganwadi workers have been on an indefinite strike. There are 2,06,000 workers in anganwadis across the state. Patil said a meeting was expected with the Women and Child Development minister Pankaja Munde on Friday, but could not take place as the minister was not in the city. “Now, we have been informed about a meeting with the minister on Monday,” he said.

While Munde was unavailable for comment, officials from her office said she was in her hometown, Parli in Beed district, and was likely return to the city in the next two days.

“The zilla parishad officials have been instructed to use their offices to get people from self-help groups, functionaries of village panchayats that come under the zilla parishads, Asha workers and health functionaries to provide all the services,” said Vinita Singal, secretary of the department.

