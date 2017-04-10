Andheri station revamp: Lanes for buses, broad roads

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Andheri West railway station improvement plan, which is set to be completed in a few months, includes widening and resurfacing roads, removing hawkers, an autorickshaw stand for railway passengers, and creating separate lanes for BEST buses and pedestrians. A cycle stand near the Lallubhai Park has been set up already.

Officials from the Roads Department said resurfacing of MA Road, which starts from the junction of Gokhale Bridge and SV Road and connects to Andheri West railway station, is being undertaken on a priority basis.

“We plan to complete the work on MA Road before the monsoon. Besides, the work on the SV Road resurfacing is also being taken up on a stretch outside the railway station area,” said an official from the roads department.

The official added that the SV Road-widening work near Phadke Bridge would commence soon. “We have received some open setback area near the bridge. So, the road widening will be undertaken there as well,” the official said.

Ameet Satam, the local BJP legislator who proposed the Andheri station precinct plan, said separate zones would be marked on SV Road and MA Road for smooth vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement.

“We will mark separate lanes for BEST buses, other vehicles and for pedestrians. This will not only make traffic movement organised but will also give space to pedestrians. The zoning is likely to be completed by the end of May,” said Satam.

He added that hawkers SV Road and JP Road should be removed regularly. “Besides, there is no provision of Floor Space Index (FSI) for railway land in development control regulations (DCR) and development plan (DP). For the station’s vertical development, the provision should be made in the proposed DCR and DP,” Satam added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now