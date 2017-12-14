Ancient board games on display at Mumbai University exhibition

“We have tried to keep the exhibition as interactive as possible and added some new attractions,” said Mugdha Karnik, director, CEMS. On display will be a 16-kg meteorite that landed in Russia in 1947. “We have tried to keep the exhibition as interactive as possible and added some new attractions,” said Mugdha Karnik, director, CEMS. On display will be a 16-kg meteorite that landed in Russia in 1947.

THE CENTRE for Extra-Mural Studies (CEMS) of the University of Mumbai is opening its annual exhibition of archaeological relics Thursday. The special attraction this year, which is the third exhibition, is a series of board games played in ancient times and handed down over generations.

An ancient version of ludo was played in the form of ‘sagargotya’ with tiny hand-painted ceramic coins and wooden dice. The exhibition also features a two-player alignment game ‘navakankari’ that is played across the country. Visitors will also get to try a strategy game ‘aligulimane’, which originated in Karnataka.

“We have tried to keep the exhibition as interactive as possible and added some new attractions,” said Mugdha Karnik, director, CEMS. On display will be a 16-kg meteorite that landed in Russia in 1947. One of the many attractions will be the core samples from the metro construction sites. Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation is displaying 30-35m long cores excavated from four locations across Mumbai.

The cores give a rare view into what lies beneath the soil of Mumbai. While the sample collected from Colaba is primarily composed of volcanic breccia, the ones dug from Seepez are formed from basalt. “Seven kinds of lava that flowed in Mumbai helped form the city’s soil composition. This can be seen in the different layers of the monolithic core,” said Kurush Dalal, an archaeologist from the CEMS.

The pre-Portuguese era relics discovered as part of the Salsette Survey undertaken by CEMS will also be on display.

