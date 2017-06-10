ANC fails to file chargesheet, five get bail in drug case

Representational Image. Representational Image.

A SPECIAL court has granted bail to five college students arrested by the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) for allegedly carrying drugs in commercial quantity, as the police failed to file a chargesheet within the stipulated time.

The court also rejected ANC’s plea for a retest of the lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) after more than half of the quantity of the seized contraband did not show traces of the drug.

In April, the ANC had arrested five students claiming that they had found LSD worth Rs 70 lakh with them. The test, however, did not confirm the claim made by the ANC before court.

After most of seized material tested negative, the quantity of the seizure reduced to a non-commercial quantity and this made it mandatory for the ANC to file a chargesheet within 60 days, instead of 180 days for commercial quantity.

With the given time for filing of chargesheet lapsing, the five arrested moved court for bail. The special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court on Friday allowed them bail on a surety of Rs 1 lakh each.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App