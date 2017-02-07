Amruta Fadnavis talks on drought in US

Maharashtra farmers’ problems and challenges before the government to tackle the recurring drought in 24,000 villages were highlighted at the National Prayer Breakfast for World Peace meet at Washington held last week. The issue was discussed by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Amruta said, “It was a very enriching experience to participate in the Prayer Breakfast. There was vast representation from more than 140 countries and diverse cultures and communities. Irrespective of caste, community, language and religion, service to mankind was a strong message which found a universal appeal.”