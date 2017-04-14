AMRUT, Nagarotthan Schemes: Fadnavis conducts bhoomipujan of 28 projects through video-conferencing

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday conducted bhoomipujan of 28 projects that are part of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and Nagarotthan schemes through videoconferencing with officials and elected representatives. He asked the officials to ensure quality work or face action.

The state government has sanctioned a Rs 1,622-crore plan to develop infrastructure in 28 tier-two cities under the project.

Speaking at the event held at his official residence, Fadnavis said cities couldn’t be termed as developed merely on the basis of big buildings, good roads, gardens or gymnasiums. Projects of water supply, sewerage treatment and laying of sewerage lines, and development of green belts have been sanctioned under the two schemes.

The 28 cities are Ambarnath, Kulgaon Badlapur, Nashik, Hinganghat, Ichalkaranji, Akola, Jalgaon, Yavatmal Chikhaldara, Roha, Sengaon, Dondaicha, Sindkheda and Malegaon.

Fadnavis also announced that a separate web portal would be developed for the convenience of the people of tier-two cities. People will get all information related to development of their areas on the portal that will display the status of ongoing projects. The CM warned civic officials of action if projects were delayed or discrepancies were found. “The projects inaugurated today should be completed according to the deadline. Also, there should not be any cost escalations in any of these projects. There have been accusations that the quality of development work being undertaken by municipal councils is bad. This will not be accepted henceforth,” he said.

