Among SIT suggestions: new open jails for women, training sessions for staff

The SIT recommendations included creating smoking zones in jails, organising cultural activities such as Republic Day and Independence Day functions, showing historical, patriotic, biographical, scientific and educational movies, and introducing sports such as chess and carrom (File) The SIT recommendations included creating smoking zones in jails, organising cultural activities such as Republic Day and Independence Day functions, showing historical, patriotic, biographical, scientific and educational movies, and introducing sports such as chess and carrom (File)

The special investigation team (SIT) appointed by the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) to probe the death of Byculla jail inmate Manjula Shetye has recommended a host of jail reforms. The team submitted its report to the state government Monday. It, however, submitted no findings about the circumstances that led to the death of Shetye in prison. The SIT recommendations included creating smoking zones in jails, organising cultural activities such as Republic Day and Independence Day functions, showing historical, patriotic, biographical, scientific and educational movies, and introducing sports such as chess and carrom.

Vijaya Rahatkar, president of the MSCW, said the chief minister had assured that the government would look at the report positively. “We haven’t gone into details of the circumstances as the chargesheet has already been filed in the matter. Hence, it would not have been right to comment on it now. Besides, the report has given several suggestions to improve the conditions of jails for women. It has also emphasised on sensitisation of the women jail staff, use of video conferencing for court hearings, new open jails, surprise checks of kitchen and other recommendations,” said Rahatkar. On June 23, after an argument allegedly over distribution of eggs in prison by Shetye, who had been appointed as a warder, six jail staffers allegedly assaulted her leading to her death. Subsequently, the Mumbai Police arrested six staffers of the Byculla Women’s Jail for the alleged assault and murder.

Amid a public outcry, an SIT was appointed on July 4 to probe the incident. The SIT, headed by Justice (retired) Anand Nirgude, included Pravin Dixit, former director general of police and Dr Anjali Deshpande, a representative of a non-governmental organisation. On Monday, Rahatkar presented the SIT report to the chief minister. While the report runs into 14 pages, it has reserved only a few paragraphs for narrating the jail incident (see box).

However, it has made several recommendations for taking precautions to avoid such incidents. The recommendations include shifting the inmates from the overcrowded jail to less crowded jails, starting new open jails for women, appointing nurses in women’s jails, fortnightly training sessions for women jail staff on human rights, rights of inmates and related High Court and government decisions, preparing identity and home proofs and Aadhaar cards.

The SIT report has given a standard operating procedure to deal with daily facilities given to women inmates. It says checking of women inmates should be carried out by women staff in a separate room. The male staff or inmates should not be around when the women inmates are being checked. It has also written to the registrar of the Bombay High Court for facilitating district judges to take tele-complaints through video conferencing, once a week, to address the issues of women inmates.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App