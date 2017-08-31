Amid heavy rain, Ganpati pandals turned shelters for thousands stranded

Lifeguard Nagraj Hiranna Malappa at Girgaon Chowpatty. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Lifeguard Nagraj Hiranna Malappa at Girgaon Chowpatty. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

GANPATI PANDALS in the city turned shelters for thousands of people stranded on the streets as heavy rain lashed the city on Tuesday. While pandals and neighbouring areas remained inundated in central and eastern suburbs, the bigger pandals offered food, refreshments and shelter to those in need. Around 180 devotees and office-goers, who were stuck in the rain at Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Parel found food, water and overnight shelter at the Mumbaicha Raja pandal in Ganesh Galli, Parel.

Aniket Singh, chief volunteer at the Mumbaicha Raja pandal, said, “Many devotees had come from far off places in the eastern suburbs. Office-goers, too, could not go home as the entire area was waterlogged and train services had been disrupted. We arranged for them to spend the night at a dormitory behind the pandal.” Two floors of the dormitory were booked to accommodate the people. “They stayed overnight and left in the morning when train services resumed. Those who had to take the harbour line stayed back longer,” added Singh. The pandal served water, pav-sabzi and tea to hundreds on the streets as well.

While the roads were inundated, the pandal, placed at a height, was secure. “Before setting up the pandal we keep in mind the possibilities of heavy rains and waterlogging,” said Singh. Lalbaugcha Raja, too, was set up on a pedestal and hence remained safe. Organisers said the heavy rain on Tuesday failed to stop the rush of devotees. Balasaheb Kamble, general secretary of Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, said, “We saw more locals coming for the darshan on Tuesday… It was a steady flow of devotees.”

“We set up desks with food and water and made announcements so more and more people could reach us,” he added. The pandal offered food to at least 10,000 people. “We also helped a few people with accommodation with locals in nearby houses,” said Kamble. Persistent rainfall left commuters, shopkeepers and devotees wading through waist-deep water. At such a time, warm food and water offered by pandals came as a big relief.

However, some pandals, too, had to bear the brunt of the harsh weather. Rainwater entered several of the set ups and disrupted the festivities. At Chinchpokhli Sarvajanik Samiti, the water level was only inches short of reaching the idol. The pandal at Tejukaya Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal Trust in Lalbaug collapsed owing to the rain and is currently being repaired.

Festive fervour returns

A day after the deluge had brought the city to a halt, festive fervour returned on Wednesday, as hundreds thronged to Ganpati pandals. Organisers of Lalbaugcha Raja and Mumbaicha Raja claimed that around a lakh devotees had visited the pandals to offer prayers, despite the weather department warning of heavy rain on Wednesday.

A devotee, who had travelled from Mulund for darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja, said, “The clouds cleared up in the morning so I decided to come for blessings. With schools, colleges and some offices shut, the rush will be considerably less.”

