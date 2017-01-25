Amid deadlock over tie-up, Shiv Sena finalises list of 227 candidates 

Sena and BJP are likely to take a final call on a pre-poll alliance by Wednesday. Prashant Nadkar Sena and BJP are likely to take a final call on a pre-poll alliance by Wednesday. Prashant Nadkar

Preparing itself for all eventualities, the Shiv Sena has finalised its list of 227 candidates for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in case the talks with the BJP for a pre-poll alliance collapse. The Sena leadership held a meeting at Matoshree on Tuesday to finalise campaign plans.

Watch what else is making news:

“The nitty-gritties of campaigning were discussed during the meeting. It’s high time it started. Directions were given on pockets that need to be targeted and how campaigning should be done,” said senior Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar. The party has also finalised campaign plans of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray along with his son Aaditya are expected to address two public rallies a day when campaigning begins.

Uddhav will address rallies in Mumbai, Thane, Nashik and Pune, while Aaditya will be responsible for roadshows. Uddhav will also address a rally in BJP’s turf, Nagpur, while the grand concluding rally will be held in Thane. The party also released two campaign posters, which spoke about unfurling the “bhagwa” or saffron flag on Mumbai. The Sena also announced the names of four of its leaders who will be leading the campaign trail across the state for various local body elections.

Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam, Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Marathi actor Amol Kolhe and Nitin Bangude Patil have been named as star campaigners for the party. The Sena is still hopeful of having a pact with the BJP for the BMC elections. The two parties are likely to take a final stand on the issue by Wednesday. The Sena is planning to hold its own meeting of senior leaders a day later, where Thackeray would formally kick off the Sena’s bid to retain the BMC.