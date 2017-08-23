Amboli siblings held for stealing ATS cop’s pistol

Assistant police inspector Daya Nayak said, “Gurupreet has six cases of house break-ins registered against her in the Vakola area. (Representational Image) Assistant police inspector Daya Nayak said, “Gurupreet has six cases of house break-ins registered against her in the Vakola area. (Representational Image)

THE AMBOLI police Tuesday arrested a brother-sister duo for allegedly stealing a service pistol and 30 rounds of bullets from the Byculla residence of an Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) constable on July 31. Alarms bells had gone off after the firearm had been stolen and several police units, including the crime branch and the ATS, had been on the lookout for the accused.

Deputy commissioner of police (zone 9) Paramjit Singh Dahiya said they arrested Kamaljit Singh (18) and his sister Gurupreet Singh (23) from Amboli on Tuesday. “We had received a tip-off that the duo was behind the burglary at the residence of the ATS officer,” Dahiya said.

Assistant police inspector Daya Nayak said, “Gurupreet has six cases of house break-ins registered against her in the Vakola area. The brother and sister, who originally hail from Punjab, were currently residing in Vashi. The duo would roam around in an area in the morning looking for uninhabited houses. After stealing valuables,Gurupreet would hide them since policemen, during nakabandis, would not frisk her much.”

