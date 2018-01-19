Ambivali railway station: Army launches foot overbridge girder

Sixty soldiers from Bombay Engineer Group and Centre (BGE and C), Pune, mounted the girder on Thursday. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi) Sixty soldiers from Bombay Engineer Group and Centre (BGE and C), Pune, mounted the girder on Thursday. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

THE ARMY launched the girder of the foot overbridge at Ambivali railway station on Thursday. With this crucial work now completed, commuters will be able to start using the bridge from January 31, the Army said. On Thursday, 60 soldiers from the Army’s Bombay Engineer Group and Centre (BGE and C), Pune, mounted the girder of its first Bailey Bridge for the suburban railways. “We had completed the foundation work of the bridge and launched its pillars over the past one month. On Thursday, we mounted the girder — the part of the bridge used by commuters to walk on. The remaining work would require the contractor to make staircases and a cover on the bridge under our supervision. This will be completed within 10 days,” said a senior Army officer.

On October 31, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had announced the Army would construct three foot overbridges for the suburban railways in record time, at Currey Road, Elphinstone Road and Ambivali stations. While the bridge at Ambivali station would be commissioned by January 31, the other bridges would be ready by February 15, officials claimed.

At Ambivali, the Army has built the bridge at the northern end of the station that currently has a single foot overbridge. A five-hour mega block of train services was undertaken by Central Railway (CR) on Thursday between Ambivali and Asangaon stations. According to the army, it had finished constructing the girder by joining spans on Wednesday afternoon. The girder was launched with a crane.

“This is the first time the army has used a crane in the process of making a bridge… The crane lifted the bridge (girder) at 11 am and mounted it on the pillars at 11.09 am,” said a senior Army officer.

Local residents said they were thrilled to watch the army at work. Raghoba Ombhale, an 82-year-old Ambivali resident, said he spent his afternoon chatting with the Bombay Sappers soldiers. “Very rarely do we see the army in our area. It is nice that they are making the bridge for us. An alternative bridge was required to avoid crossing tracks,” he said.

More than 30 GRP and women Railway Protection Force (RPF) constables also kept a watch on crowd movement. The mega block on the down direction was lifted at 2.30 pm while, on the up direction, it was lifted at 3.05 pm.

“The bridge is sturdy and can last as many as sixty years. The entire weight of the girder launched on Thursday is 20 tonnes,” said Brigadier Dhiraj Mohan of the Bombay Sappers.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App