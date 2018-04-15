Ambedkar’s Constitution inclusive: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis paid floral tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary in Mumbai. (File) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis paid floral tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary in Mumbai. (File)

CHIEF MINISTER Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday reiterated his government’s commitment to take ahead the policies propounded by Dr B R Ambedkar in core sectors — from agriculture to economics — which are still relevant in bringing about socio-economic growth.

While offering floral tribute to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary in Mumbai, Fadnavis said: “We express our gratitude to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar for giving us a Constitution, which is amongst the best in world. The Constitution has helped in ushering progress and taking the nation ahead. It’s inclusiveness has attributed to the growth and development of the country.”

“Today, I reiterate the pledge… our government has always been and will be guided by Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution where equality and justice remain integral aspect of governance,” he added. He said in accordance to Ambedkar reforms in agriculture sector, the government has introduced group farming to make agriculture sustainable for small and marginal farmers. Ambedkar had warned that small land holding would make farming difficult and economically non viable.

Apart from subsidies, he had suggested contract farming to minimise investment cost and ensure higher income to farmers. On promoting the welfare of Dalits and tribals, Fadnavis stressed on the various ongoing schemes.

To ensure more students can avail scholarships, government has raised the ceiling of annual income of the family belonging to backward caste from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, he added. The process of imparting skill training to Dalits and tribals has helped almost 11,000 of the total 18,000 students who had received such training through BARTI, he said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App