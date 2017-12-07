Ambedkar Memorial work to start from next month, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute. Express Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute. Express

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who visited Chaityabhoomi on Wednesday to pay tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar, said: “The Indian Constitution is a powerful instrument that helps in good governance to deliver social transformation in the lives of people.” Speaking about the Ambedkar Memorial at Indu Mills (Shivaji Park), he said: “The actual work will commence from next month.” The government has issued tenders for the project.

On Wednesday, Governor Vidyasagar Rao, state legislative Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagde and senior cabinet ministers accompanied Fadnavis.

“We have come here to offer our tribute, reverence and gratitude to Babasaheb Ambedkar whose life and work have always been a guidance and an inspiration. On this solemn occasion of Mahaparinirvan Din, we renew our pledge to reach the fruits of development to the poorest of the poor and needy across all sections of society,” Fadnavis said.

He added: “My government is committed to ensuring social justice and equality that has been the fundamental principle reflected in the life and works of Ambedkar. Babasaheb has given us the world’s best Constitution…”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App