Ambedkar memorial cost up Rs 166 cr

Two years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a bhoomipoojan for the Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Indu Mills, the project cost has escalated by Rs 166 crores, information gathered through a Right to Information (RTI) shows.

To be constructed on a 48,414 sqm plot that is with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) the Detailed Project Report has been prepared by architect Shashi Prabhu and Associates who have already been paid Rs 3.4 crores. The estimate of the memorial, that stood at Rs 425 crores in 2015 now stands at Rs 591 crores.

Data gathered by RTI activist Anil Galgali show the Indu Mill land is under the MMRDA on behalf of the state since March this year. The MMRDA called for tender on April 14 on the basis of Design and Construction. Work on the plot is yet to begin.

In his blog, Galgali said: “…The bhoomi poojan was done only looking at the approaching Bihar Assembly Elections …The Central government and the state government should take due precautions in future to ensure such losses due to escalation do not happen.” The MMRDA denied the claim saying it is not possible to have cost escalation as they have not awarded tender yet. “We have only invited the bids but are yet to receive responses,” said Dilip Kawathkar, the MMRDA spokesperson.

