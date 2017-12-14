Ambedkar Memorial contract to be awarded to sole bidder

The sole bidder, Shapoorji Pallonji, had quoted a price 26 per cent higher than the estimated cost. It had quoted Rs 783 crore for the construction of the 350-foot statue, over Rs 100 crore more than the cost estimated by the MMRDA. The sole bidder, Shapoorji Pallonji, had quoted a price 26 per cent higher than the estimated cost. It had quoted Rs 783 crore for the construction of the 350-foot statue, over Rs 100 crore more than the cost estimated by the MMRDA.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to start work on the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial by next month after it decided to award the contract for the project to the sole bidder. “We are not going for rebidding. Once we get approval from the Executive Committee, we will award the work. They will

require some time to mobilise their resources. So, by next month, the work will begin,” said U P S Madan, the Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.



“We have negotiated the price with them and will now present it before the committee on December 20. We will decide the final price only then,” said Pravin Darade, the Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA. After two invitations for bids for the construction of the memorial received only one response from the same bidder, the MMRDA had considered rebidding. But now, it plans proposes to go ahead with the bidder.

During the second call for bids on November 2, the MMRDA had quoted an estimated cost of Rs 622 crore. It was already an increase from the initial estimated cost of Rs 550 crore, which had been quoted during the first call on April 14. At a review meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, it had been decided that the work order for the project would be given by November 15.

Having missed the deadline, it was then decided that the contract would be awarded by December 6. The MMRDA now intends to award the contract by the month-end. To be constructed on 12 acres on Indu Mills land in Dadar, the memorial is proposed to have an auditorium with a seating capacity of around 800, a meditation area, a library,a museum, parking lots and a replica of the Chavdar pond.

