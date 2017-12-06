Ambedkar death anniversary: Devendra Fadnavis, Ramdas Athavale to address rally at Shivaji Park today

Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, File) Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, File)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Republican Party of India (A) president and Union Minister for Social Justice Ramdas Athavale will address the “abhivadan rally” (salute rally) at Shivaji Park on Wednesday, to pay tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar.

Every December 6, which marks the death anniversary of Ambedkar, people from across Maharashtra and various parts of India come to Chityabhoomi at Shivaji Park to pay tribute to the champion of Dalit rights.

On Tuesday, Fadnavis issued a statement to convey the government resolve to deliver justice in the murder of a 17-year-old Dalit boy, Nitin Aage, in Khardi village of Karjat taluka in Maharashtra. Although nine suspects have been freed by the court after 13 witnesses turned hostile, the government has decided to pursue the case and punish the culprits. Fadnavis said, “The culprits cannot walk free for lack of witnesses. The government is determined to give justice to Nitin Aage.”

Athavale said, “In the Kopardi case, punishment was delivered in record time. Similarly, we expect the culprits to be punished at the earliest in Aage’s case.”

The Ambedkar Sangharsh Samiti led by Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar has decided to hold a rally to demand punishment for the culprits. Ambedkarite Tusshar Jagtap said, “Just because witnesses turned hostile, the culprits should not get away.”

