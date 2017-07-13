Amarnath Yatra attack: Protests against terror, communalism

Muslim community people hold a placard during a protest to condemn the militant attack Amarnath pilgrims on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Muslim community people hold a placard during a protest to condemn the militant attack Amarnath pilgrims on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Several prominent city organisations and activists gathered at Azad Maidan Wednesday to condemn the attack on Amarnath pilgrims. Feroze Mithiborwala, one of the organisers, said, “The protest is being held to condemn the Amarnath terror attack on Hindu pilgrims. The protests have been spontaneous across the country, with the largest being held in Srinagar, despite the crackdown there.”

Mithiborwala said the city dharna was part of the wider protests being held across the country. “This is a continuation of the protest for communal harmony, protest against the politics of hate and fear. The ‘Not in My Name’ movement is growing in momentum and people of different religions are coming together for it. People can see suffering across all communities,” he said.

Others present at the dharna included Teesta Setalvad, Javed Anand from Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy, Congress leader Husain Dalwai, MA Khalid of the Milli Council, members of the Bombay Catholic Sabha and the Bhartiya Muslim Mahila Andolan. Protesters carried posters with slogans such as ‘Terrorists cannot terrorise us’ and ‘Hatred will not win.’ Many of them also chanted anti-terrorism slogans. One leader proclaimed, “We are all here to embrace India’s humanity and diversity and stand up to terrorism. We cannot accept terrorism in the name of religion and will not succumb to communalism.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App