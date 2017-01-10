‘Almost impossible to curb hawking at railway stations’

The Inspector General-cum-Chief Security Commissioner of the Western Railway, R Udai Shukla, Monday said it was ‘almost impossible’ to put a complete stop to hawking activities around railway stations on the suburban section of the WR, though efforts for this were on in full-swing.

“Mumbai sees hawkers on roads and footpaths all over the city. If they are present in such large numbers in the city, they will be seen on railway stations too. It is almost impossible to curb their activities completely, though we are trying our best to work on it,” Shukla said.

Shukla said under the Railway Protection Force Act, officials were bound by legal restriction to only fine or punish the hawkers, as opposed to banning their operations.