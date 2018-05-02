All redevelopment projects must come under Maharashtra RERA, says CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that all redevelopment projects must come under the ambit of Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), which completed one year on Tuesday.

Fadnavis said a discussion needs to be initiated on how to bring both the saleable and rehabilitation component of redevelopment projects under MahaRERA. “We will discuss how to bring the rehabilitation component of redevelopment projects under the ambit of RERA so that people being rehabilitated don’t face any delays and problems. We urge MahaRERA Chairperson Gautam Chatterjee to contribute to the discussion and frame the laws,” the chief minister said.

“With Mumbai’s Develop-ment Plan 2034 in place, many more projects will kick off. As floodgates open, MahaRERA has to be equipped to handle the new projects,” Fadnavis said. The DP 2034 promises 10 lakh affordable houses and it will fall upon the MahaRERA and the developer community to ensure that the houses are truly affordable for people in the city, said the CM.

