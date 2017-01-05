All ministers should think why air purifiers became necessary in Mumbai, says Uddhav Thackeray

All the ministers in Maharashtra should think why outdoor air purification machines became a necessity in Mumbai, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said, in an apparent swipe at the ally BJP, and said his party wanted only “clean development”. The BJP-led state government recently launched several development projects in the city at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Not only two ministers, but all the ministers should think why air purification machines have become a necessity in Mumbai,” Thackeray said, inaugurating an outdoor air purifier in suburban Bandra. Two Sena ministers, Diwakar Raote and Ramdas Kadam, were present on the occasion.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Thackeray also said he would keep an eye on whether trees were being felled for Mumbai Metro in the leafy Aarey Colony area. Green activists are opposing the project. “We want clean development,” he said.

“Nowadays there is pollution everywhere. Especially the politics is much more polluted. I have a machine needed to clean up the politics and I keep using it,” Uddhav said. He also inaugurated `Shivgramin Taxi scheme’. “This scheme launched by the Transport Department is very important at a time when unemployment is rising in rural areas of the state,” the Sena chief said.

Under the scheme, three-wheeler rickshaw owners will be allowed to buy and drive a four-wheeler taxi and would not require a fresh license. “The ‘Aboli’ (light pink) coloured rickshaw scheme that Transport Department is going to launch for women is also important. Since the drivers will only be women, women passengers will feel safe using them,” Thackeray said. Raote announced that a five per cent reservation will be provided for women in the allotment of rickshaw permits.