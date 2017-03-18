All dues for police protection to VIPs not recovered: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court pulled up the state government Friday for its “careless” approach in recovering dues for police protection provided to VIPs, such as celebrities and politicians. Government pleader Abhinandan Vagyani told the court that from 2010 till date, a total of Rs 15 crore has been recovered and Rs 6 crore was pending. He provided a list of people who have been given police protection and the money they owe the government.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a PIL seeking direction to the police to recover dues from VIPs, including politicians who were using security cover without paying up.

The court said: “The list of people who have been provided with security includes celebrities and politicians. The state should have recovered the dues from them since they are financially sound. It is a careless approach from the government since they are not making any effort to recover the dues from well-off people. It is high time the state applies its mind and takes some effort.”

It also questioned the state about the necessity to provide security to influential and rich people by wasting the tax payers’ money. The court has sought information on what progress it has made in recovering dues in the next hearing.

