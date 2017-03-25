All doctors on strike will join duty today, MARD tells Bombay HC

After being rapped by the Bombay High Court for not joining back work, the president and secretary of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) Friday assured the court that all doctors on strike would report for duty by 8 am Saturday.

An affidavit filed by them further stated that they would have no objection to the hospital management initiating “suitable action” against those doctors who do not report for duty by then.

Around 4,000-odd resident doctors have been on “mass leave” since Monday over incidents where relatives of patients had attacked doctors across the state.

On Thursday, MARD had assured the High Court that it would join work immediately. With expulsion and suspension notices being issued by the management of government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run hospital to the doctors who had gone on strike, the High Court had directed that no punitive action should be taken against the doctors under such notices if they return to duty by Thursday.

On being informed that the doctors had not abided by this assurances and returned to work, Chief Justice Manjula Chellur said, “You are making us feel that we made a mistake by showing you concession and understanding. We will need to change our orders in view of the fact that doctors are still on mass leave. Let the hospital management take suitable action then and terminate their services.” The court further pointed, “Life is more precious than your demands.”

“You (MARD) make a statement before us and then go do another thing,” said the court. “Let there be crises and let the public come and beat you. If the public reacts the doctors will have to face consequences. You are playing with court and taking undue advantage of our understanding,” added the Chief Justice.

Appearing for Sion Hospital, advocate Suresh Pakle informed the court that around 135 deaths had taken place during the period of the strike in three BMC hospitals. He further held that only 29 doctors had reported for duty Friday as opposed to 82 present for work Thursday.

Advocate General Rohit Deo pointed that all talks between MARD and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis previously had failed. “One of the worst attacks took place in Dhule, but those doctors have not gone on strike,” Deo said, adding the IMA had also stepped in and held a meeting with the CM Friday.

MARD, meanwhile, informed the court that they had never asked the doctors to go on strike. The court then asked MARD to give an undertaking that the association had no objection to the hospital management taking action against such doctors who were still on “mass leave.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now