Alert loco pilots avert major rail mishap

CENTRAL Railway officials are investigating a case of “sabotage” at Diva railway station after a tragedy was averted by two loco pilots of the Madgaon-bound Janshatabdi Express, who spotted a 7.32-metre piece of rail lying across the tracks on the up fast line. The loco pilots applied emergency brakes in the nick of time when they spotted the rail piece. Officials allege that the piece of rail appears to have been placed across the tracks wilfully. On Tuesday night around 11 pm, loco pilot Harendra Kumar and assistant loco pilot Harish Chinchole stopped the train after spotting the rail piece. The stoppage caused a 15-minute delay. The rail piece was removed by Chinchole and a few passengers. At a press meeting on Wednesday, General Manager of Central Railway D K Sharma said the possibility of “sabotage” cannot be ruled out.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

“The rail piece weighed more than 80 kilograms and was more than seven metres in length. A minimum of four-five people are needed to lift the piece together and place it across the tracks. The previous train before Janshatabdi Express crossed the same stretch 18 minutes earlier.”

Officials said this section of the track does not have much habitation around. “Further investigation by the city and railway police is on in this matter,” said A K Singh, Chief Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force, Central Railway.

Talking about repeated rail rokos that have affected suburban traffic recently, Sharma said, “We agree that existing infrastructure is not up to the mark. Our system is so congested that shortcomings exist due to lesser time given to maintenance. Such rokos, dharnas and sabotage are done by people who are anti-nationals as only they are benefited through the same.”

Loco pilots are asked to report back irregularities witnessed on the tracks during their journeys. Security has been strengthened at railway stations and vulnerable points ahead of national holiday on the Republic Day, Singh added.