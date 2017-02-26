AIU seizes gold, contraband worth over Rs 2 crore at Mumbai airport

AIU officers also intercepted Haresh Vashdev Kukreja (39), a resident of Ulhasnagar, who was flying to Dubai. (File) AIU officers also intercepted Haresh Vashdev Kukreja (39), a resident of Ulhasnagar, who was flying to Dubai. (File)

THE AIR Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport made multiple seizures of over 5 kg in gold bars, coins and bangles, worth over Rs 2 crore, on the intervening night of February 24 and 25. All the accused have been arrested and granted bail.

Based on profiling, six persons were apprehended for allegedly carrying contraband. Abdul Irshad Chelathadathil (26), a resident of Mallapuram, Kerala, was allegedly carrying ten gold bars, weighing 1,160 grams and worth Rs 35,82,080. He had allegedly concealed the gold bars in his undergarments. The accused, a labourer travelling to Mumbai from Sharjah, was allegedly offered to work as a carrier by a Dubai-based trader in exchange for Rs 20,000.

AIU officers also intercepted Haresh Vashdev Kukreja (39), a resident of Ulhasnagar, who was flying to Dubai. His personal search yielded $1,400 and 95,000 Saudi Riyals — equivalent to Rs 18,47,740. The money was allegedly concealed in his shoes. The accused, a broker, has been arrested as well. Another passenger, Mohammad Iliyas Urmi Mugu (49), a resident of Kasaragod, Kerala, who had arrived from Dubai, was allegedly carrying five gold bars weighing 508 grams, valued at Rs 17, 91,040. The gold bars were allegedly recovered from the rectum of the passenger.

Watch What Else Is Making News

A Turkish national, Gokhan Demir, was also arrested for allegedly carrying three gold bars of 1 kg each, worth Rs 92,64,000. The accused, travelling from Istanbul, had allegedly concealed the bars in stitched pouches, which he wore as a belt.

A woman, Nayana Shantilal Ghaghada Shaikh, was also intercepted by the AIU. She held a Kenyan passport and was allegedly carrying seven crude gold bangles weighing 392 grams and worth Rs 12,10,500. All of the above seizures were made on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and all accused have been booked for the offence by the Customs Department. Total seizure, a haul of around five kg, is worth around Rs 1.77 crore.

Later, at 4 pm on Saturday, the AIU officers intercepted another passenger, Ziaburahman Thuruthi Mohammad Kunhi (37), a resident of Kasaragod, Kerala, who was travelling from Dubai to Mumbai. His personal search allegedly resulted in the recovery of 16 gold bars weighing 1,866 grams, worth Rs 57,62,000, which he was allegedly carrying in his laptop bag.

According to AIU officials, the accused has been arrested before as well for smuggling contraband. All accused were arrested and later granted bail.