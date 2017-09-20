Airport shut for 2 hrs after plane overshoots runway

“SpiceJet B737 VT-SGZ, operating flight SG 703 Varanasi to Mumbai, with 183 passengers landed on Runway 27 in Mumbai. During landing the aircraft overshot the runway and skidded off into the unpaved surface due to wet runway conditions caused due to heavy rains. All passengers deplaned safely and taken to the arrival hall,” an official statement from Spice Jet read. (Picture for representational purpose) “SpiceJet B737 VT-SGZ, operating flight SG 703 Varanasi to Mumbai, with 183 passengers landed on Runway 27 in Mumbai. During landing the aircraft overshot the runway and skidded off into the unpaved surface due to wet runway conditions caused due to heavy rains. All passengers deplaned safely and taken to the arrival hall,” an official statement from Spice Jet read. (Picture for representational purpose)

Flight operations at the airport were shut past 10 pm Tuesday, after a Mumbai-bound Spice Jet flight carrying 183 passengers overshot the main runway while landing. MIAL officials said that till the aircraft was cleared, the main runway would not be used.

“SpiceJet B737 VT-SGZ, operating flight SG 703 Varanasi to Mumbai, with 183 passengers landed on Runway 27 in Mumbai. During landing the aircraft overshot the runway and skidded off into the unpaved surface due to wet runway conditions caused due to heavy rains. All passengers deplaned safely and taken to the arrival hall,” an official statement from Spice Jet read.

“The secondary runway had been closed due to heavy winds. It was reopened at 12:30 am. Operations have been shut at the main runway and will be resumed once rainfall reduces,” an MIAL official said. More than 100 flights from Mumbai airport are expected to be diverted due to the shutdown.

Senior officials at the ATC said that a notice had been sent to airmen for the closure of the main runway up to 5 am on Wednesday. Jet Airways put out an update informing about cancellation of all their flights to and from Mumbai post 11 pm on Tuesday. Flights from Mumbai are being diverted to airports in Goa, Hyderabad, Vadodara and Bengaluru. All international flights have been diverted to Bengaluru.

