Mumbai airport’s main runway shut for six hours today and tomorrow, flights likely to be delayed

The closure of the main runway, 09/27, is likely to make travel inconvenient for travelers as the runway caters to many important flights of many air carriers. (Image for representational purposes) The closure of the main runway, 09/27, is likely to make travel inconvenient for travelers as the runway caters to many important flights of many air carriers. (Image for representational purposes)

The main runway of the Mumbai International Airport will be shut for maintenance on Monday and Tuesday (April 9 and 10). The move will possibly cause flight delays. The Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), in a statement released about one hour before the runway closed on Monday morning, said the main runway will be closed for six hours on both days, from 11 am to 5 pm, for pre-monsoon maintenance activities. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines to avoid confusion, the CSIA has said.

The closure of the main runway, 09/27, is likely to make travel inconvenient for travelers as the runway caters to many important flights of many air carriers.

The Mumbai airport is the main base of Jet Airways and a majority of its services, both domestic and international, are operated from here. “The main runway of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) handled by GVK MIAL, will be non-operational on April 9 and 10, between 1100 hrs and 1700 hrs on account of pre-monsoon maintenance activities,” the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) statement said.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai (FileS) The Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai (FileS)

The Mumbai airport, which is the second busiest in the country, has two crossing runways — 09/27 (the main) and 14/32 (the secondary runway). While the primary runway can handle up to 48 arrivals and departures per hour, the secondary runway has a capacity of 35 movements per hour. On an average, there are 970 flight arrivals and departures at the Mumbai airport every day.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd