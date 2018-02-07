Air Quality Index touches 271: City’s air quality dips to ‘very poor’ levels, unlikely to improve soon

MUMBAI’S SKIES were covered in a thick haze on Tuesday. The air quality dipped to ‘very poor’ on the day, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 271 — worst level to be recorded in the city this year. Mumbai has been experiencing ‘poor’ air quality since Friday, when the AQI had soared to 263.

According to the data provided by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), with the level of PM2.5 falling in ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday, and PM10 value falling under ‘moderate’ category at 201, experts predicted that the air quality was likely to remain around the same level.

Of the 10 observatories in the city, Borivali, Bhandup, BKC, Mazagaon and Navi Mumbai recorded ‘very poor’ air quality with PM2.5 levels at 329, 317, 317, 331 and 322, respectively. Meanwhile, Malad, Andheri and Colaba recorded ‘poor’ air quality with PM 2.5 levels at 271, 271 and 279, respectively. Only Chembur and Worli observatories recorded ‘moderate’ air pollution.

Dr Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR, said, “Westerly disturbances are withdrawing bringing moisture in the Mumbai air. This makes the air heavy and increases its holding capacity. The dust particles settle on water molecules, which results in increasing the pollutant matter and makes the sky hazy. Pollution levels are likely to remain high for the next two days.”

Meanwhile, temperatures in the city also rose with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Santacruz observatory recording maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celcius — three degrees above normal. The minimum temperatures were recorded at 19 degrees Celcius — two degrees above normal. On Monday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31.6 degrees Celcius and minimum at 18.4 degrees Celsius. According to the forecast, the skies are likely to remain cloudy until Thursday.

