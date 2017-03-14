Air quality in Mumbai 3 times worse than Delhi

On Monday, Mumbai’s air’s quality was almost three times worse than Delhi’s, data reveals. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality index (AQI) in Mumbai was 312, while Delhi recorded an overall AQI of 105.

The data collected by SAFAR shows that Bhandup, Malad, Chembur and Mazgaon were the worst affected areas in the city. Mazgaon reported the highest air pollution with an air quality index (AQI) of 358. While Malad and Bhandup recorded 324 and 333, respectively, Borivali recorded the lowest air quality level in the city at 247.

Mumbai is believed to have witnessed a spike in pollution levels after bonfires were burnt across the city as a part of the Holi celebrations. The air in the city Monday was categorised as ‘very poor’. AQI levels between 201-300 fall under the ‘poor’ category and 301-400 is ‘very poor’, indicating a health risk for people sensitive to air pollution.

The lead pollutant was particulate matter (PM) 2.5 — small pollutant particles that can enter the lungs — found twice more than safe limits.