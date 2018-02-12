Air quality improves in Mumbai

Marine Drive in Mumbai. (Source: AP) Marine Drive in Mumbai. (Source: AP)

After over a week of poor air quality, the city on Sunday experienced the cleanest air so far this year. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for Mumbai was recorded at 63, indicating ‘good’ air quality. The city had been experiencing poor air quality since February 2, when the AQI touched 263. On February 7, it touched 275, the worst this year. According to data provided by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), PM2.5 and PM10 levels on Sunday were 36 and 64, respectively.

Of the 10 observatories in the city, all, except two, recorded good air quality. “There was a lot of moisture in the air, which increased its capacity to hold pollutants. Now that the sun is out and the wind is faster, the moisture has dried up bringing air quality to its usual level,” Dr Gufran Beig, Project Director, SAFAR, had earlier said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App