Air India staffer held with gold biscuits inside mobile phone

Four gold biscuits were seized from an Air India staffer at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) on Wednesday morning.

Arif Khan, a worker at Air India Air Transport Services Limited, was found carrying the biscuits — that together weighed 400 grams — in the battery space of his mobile phone at the arrival corridor at Terminal 2. After interrogation, it was revealed that he got the gold biscuits from a passenger named Jafar, who arrived by Jet Airways flight 9W-579 from Dubai. Officials from the airline said Khan was handed over to custom officials for further investigation.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App