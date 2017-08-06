Air India flight delayed due to ‘technical glitch’ at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs last month gave its in-principle approval for disinvestment of Air India. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs last month gave its in-principle approval for disinvestment of Air India.

Passengers of Delhi-bound Air India flight AI 809 were left stranded at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) on Saturday afternoon following a technical glitch in the aircraft. Passengers on board claimed that they were stranded for three to four hours without the air conditioning system working.

Passengers complained of suffocation due to no electricity inside the flight. “We waited inside the flight for almost two hours. No food was served. It was a disappointing service,” Pratik Jain, a passenger on board the flight said.

Others complained of missing connecting flights in the day due to the delay. The Air India flight that was supposed to depart Mumbai airport at 11.30 am, left at 2.15 pm. “The flight was delayed due to technical glitch.We have set up an inquiry committee to investigate the delay in the Mumbai-Delhi-Jeddah flight,” an Air India spokesperson said.

