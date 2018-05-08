Air India crew member booked for ‘molesting’ air hostess

A flight attendant was booked by the Mumbai police on Sunday for allegedly molesting an air hostess on board an Air India flight. The alleged incident took place on a 7.30 pm Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight on Saturday. The police said a fight broke out between two crew members during the flight, when he allegedly molested her.

After the flight landed in Mumbai, the woman went to Sahar police station on Sunday and registered a complaint. The police said the man has been booked for outraging the modesty of a woman under the Indian Penal Code.

“We are investigating the complaint and have not made any arrest,” said Lata Shirsath, senior inspector, Sahar police station. A spokesperson for Air India said the incident was under internal investigation by the airline.

