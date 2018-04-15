Air India aircraft brushes against Indigo plane rudder at Mumbai airport

No casualty was reported. The AI aircraft was pressed into operation by late evening, sources said. (Representational Image) No casualty was reported. The AI aircraft was pressed into operation by late evening, sources said. (Representational Image)

A mishap was averted after the tip of an Air India aircraft wing brushed against the rudder of a stationary Indigo aircraft at Mumbai airport on Saturday. No casualty was reported. The aircraft was pressed into operation by late evening, sources said. Meanwhile, pending an enquiry, the pilot of the Air India aircraft has been de-rostered.

Officials said at 4.50 am, a Mumbai-bound AI B787 flight from Delhi was taxiing at the parking bay when its wingtip brushed against the rudder of the stationary Indigo A320 aircraft. The safety body, Director General of Civil Aviation, has initiated an inquiry.

