Air Deccan to fly from Mumbai to Jalgaon, Nashik from December 23

Adding to the list of airports linked with Mumbai under the regional connectivity scheme, Nashik and Jalgaon are soon to get flight services to the city. From December 23, Air Deccan will start services between Mumbai and the two cities.

The Centre had launched the scheme to improve connectivity among smaller cities. The regional connectivity scheme, Udan, places a cap on air fares at Rs 2,500 per passenger for a flight stretching up to an hour to tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

“There would be daily trips between Mumbai-Nashik and Mumbai-Jalgaon. The maximum air fare has been capped at Rs 1,960 (per passenger). We will also inaugurate services between Mumbai and Kolhapur by January,” Valsa Nair, the Principal Secretary, civil aviation, said. The services are being seen as the revival of low-cost carrier Air Deccan that shut down in 2011.

