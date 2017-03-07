AIMIM disbands state core committee

The poor performance of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in the recently held municipal elections in Maharashtra has made party president Asaduddin Owaisi disband the nine-member core committee of the party in the state. The AIMIM has managed to win 26 seats across the 10 municipal corporations. In spite of the buzz around the party, it grabbed only 4.49 lakh votes — 1.96 per cent of the total votes polled across the state. After winning two seats in the 2014 Legislative Assembly polls, the AIMIM was expected to increase its footprint in the state.

The party has, however, suffered due to lackadaisical leadership in Maharashtra. In the run-up to the local body polls, there had been increasing complaints of members of the core committee milking money from interested candidates.

Owaisi disbanded the committee by issuing a terse three-paragraph letter. The committee had been constituted around 30 months ago and included leaders from across the state, who were given the responsibility of expanding the reach of the party. During the recent elections, however, there had been complaints of certain functionaries aligning with other political parties instead of helping the AIMIM grow.

“Our eyes are set on the 2019 elections. If we do not clear up this mess now, things will come back to haunt us during the Assembly Elections,” a party source said.