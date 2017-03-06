Aid for acid attack victims raised to Rs five lakh: Maharashtra Chief Minister

The state government has increased the compensation amount for acid attack victims from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai Sunday. Speaking at Confidence Walk, an event for acid attack victims, the CM said, “The state will bring stringent rules to ensure the perpetrators of heinous crime are not easily let off.”

On the occasion, job letters describing them as ‘victors’ and not ‘victims’ were offered to some women. The CM’s wife Amruta Fadnavis was also present. She has sung the title song for a video album on the survivors, which was released on the occasion.

The Confidence Walk saw prominent personalities from different walks of life walk the ramp along with the ‘victors’.