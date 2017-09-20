Only in Express
Ahmednagar dam collapse: Arangaon village inundated, 50 families marooned

Ahmednagar dam collapse, Arangaon village which is situated on Ahmednagar-Ghargaon road in Ahmednagar district.
A check dam near Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar collapsed on Wednesday evening causing inundation in Arangaon village. About 50 families were marooned in the village which is situated on Ahmednagar-Ghargaon road in Ahmednagar district. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has moved under the supervision of command Inspector Purushottam Rana.

The team is equipped with boats, deep diving equipment, life jackets, life buoys, first aid kit and other useful things.

NDRF in a statement said, “The incident happened in the evening. Pimpaldoh lake has breached causing 35 people to be marooned in Parit vasti of Valunj village. Some correction in name of village and number of people marooned. It’s raining since afternoon in the area.”

