Ahmedabad-Mumbai Shatabdi Express gets swanky interiors, onboard entertainment

The Western Railway on Monday launched 25 refurbished coaches for the Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Mumbai with improved interiors, hygiene and aesthetics. Launched under ‘Project Swarn’, the trains are now equipped with onboard entertainment facility and vinyl-coated interiors. “We have launched these refurbished coaches to improve commuters’ experience, providing them with a more comfortable and hygienic travel,” said Mukul Jain, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the WR.

The coaches boast of features like anti-graffiti coated designer vinyl wrap in the passage, entrances, toilets and ceilings. The compartment aisle has been earmarked with fluorescent strips to guide passengers.

Washrooms have also been upgraded in coaches, with automatic personal seat dispensers for western toilets, odour control and scrapper matting to keep the floors clean. “The staff has been trained by TATA Strive to take care of passenger needs,” the official said.

Adding to the aesthetics are paintings and photographs depicting monuments and cultural heritage of Maharashtra and Gujarat. These features will soon also be added to Rajdhani trains and August Kranti trains.

